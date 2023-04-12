As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Donaldson's Director, Christopher M. Hilger, made a $199,953 purchase of DCI, buying 3,186 shares at a cost of $62.76 a piece. Hilger was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DCI trading as high as $63.61 at last check today. Donaldson is trading up about 1.4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hilger in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Moishe Gubin purchased $20,650 worth of Strawberry Fields REIT, purchasing 3,500 shares at a cost of $5.90 a piece. Before this latest buy, Gubin purchased STRW on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $26,805 at an average of $8.65 per share. Strawberry Fields REIT is trading off about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 4/12 Insider Buying Report: DCI, STRW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.