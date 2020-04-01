Markets
Wednesday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: MAC, CBRL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Macerich's President, Edward C. Coppola, made a $411,457 buy of MAC, purchasing 70,000 shares at a cost of $5.88 each. Investors can grab MAC even cheaper than Coppola did, with the stock trading as low as $5.05 at last check today -- that's 14.1% under Coppola's purchase price. Macerich is trading off about 8.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Coppola purchased MAC on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.27M at an average of $25.21 per share.

And at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, there was insider buying on Monday, by Carl T. Berquist who bought 3,000 shares at a cost of $74.34 each, for a trade totaling $223,009. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading down about 12% on the day Wednesday.

