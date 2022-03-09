Wednesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: CVNA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Carvana, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Michael E. Maroone who bought 25,000 shares at a cost of $104.77 each, for a total investment of $2.62M. Carvana is trading up about 16.4% on the day Wednesday. Maroone was up about 17.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CVNA trading as high as $122.60 at last check today.

