Markets
ADV

Wednesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: ADV, OPBK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Advantage Solutions, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director James M. Kilts bought 100,000 shares of ADV, for a cost of $5.63 each, for a total investment of $563,379. Kilts was up about 6.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ADV trading as high as $6.00 at last check today. Advantage Solutions is trading up about 8.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kilts made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $702,146 shares at a cost of $10.89 a piece.

And at OP Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Ock Hee Kim who purchased 33,200 shares at a cost of $13.10 each, for a trade totaling $434,920. Before this latest buy, Kim bought OPBK on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.16M at an average of $12.65 per share. OP Bancorp is trading off about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: ADV, OPBK
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/9 Insider Buying Report: ADV, OPBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADV OPBK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular