SLRC

Wednesday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: SLRC, PNTG

March 08, 2023 — 10:32 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At SLR Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Michael S. Gross bought 152,158 shares of SLRC, at a cost of $15.64 each, for a total investment of $2.38M. So far Gross is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.94. SLR Investment is trading up about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Gross purchased SLRC at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.06M at an average of $14.99 per share.

And at Pennant Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Barry M. Smith who bought 30,000 shares at a cost of $14.99 each, for a total investment of $449,712. Pennant Group is trading up about 4.6% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can bag PNTG at a price even lower than Smith did, with the stock changing hands as low as $13.60 at last check today which is 9.3% below Smith's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

