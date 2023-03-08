As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Healthcare Realty Trust's Director, James Joseph Kilroy IV, made a $192,700 purchase of HR, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $19.27 each. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading up about 2.9% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO Michael B. McGuinness bought $95,356 worth of iHeartMedia, buying 17,500 shares at a cost of $5.45 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by McGuinness in the past year. iHeartMedia is trading up about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. McGuinness was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IHRT trading as high as $5.75 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: HR, IHRT

