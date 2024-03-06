Wednesday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: WES, FMC

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Western Midstream Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Michael Ure bought 5,000 shares of WES, for a cost of $33.65 each, for a total investment of $168,250. Ure was up about 3.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WES trading as high as $34.95 in trading on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought $127,323 worth of FMC, buying 2,150 shares at a cost of $59.22 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sandifer in the past twelve months. FMC is trading up about 2.9% on the day Wednesday. Sandifer was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FMC trading as high as $61.45 in trading on Wednesday.

