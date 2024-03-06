Wednesday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: FULC, STKL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Fulcrum Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, See Remarks Alex Sapir purchased 43,360 shares of FULC, for a cost of $11.35 each, for a total investment of $492,028. Sapir was up about 20.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FULC trading as high as $13.70 at last check today. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading up about 21.5% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Sapir in the past twelve months.

And at SunOpta, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Brian W. Kocher who purchased 36,000 shares at a cost of $6.75 each, for a trade totaling $243,126. This buy marks the first one filed by Kocher in the past twelve months. SunOpta is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

