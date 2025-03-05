News & Insights

Wednesday 3/5 Insider Buying Report: GO, BHVN

March 05, 2025

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Grocery Outlet Holding's Director, Erik D. Ragatz, made a $2.02M buy of GO, purchasing 165,000 shares at a cost of $12.25 each. Bargain hunters can bag GO even cheaper than Ragatz did, with the stock trading as low as $11.10 at last check today which is 9.4% below Ragatz's purchase price. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ragatz bought GO at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.13M at an average of $20.81 per share.

And at Biohaven, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director John W. Childs who purchased 32,700 shares at a cost of $30.47 each, for a total investment of $996,238. Before this latest buy, Childs purchased BHVN on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $16.05M at an average of $39.81 per share. Biohaven is trading down about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. Childs was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BHVN trading as high as $31.87 in trading on Wednesday.

