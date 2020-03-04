Markets
Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: PNC, DOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, PNC Financial Services Group's Director, Andrew T. Feldstein, made a $2.98M buy of PNC, purchasing 24,168 shares at a cost of $123.49 each. Feldstein was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PNC trading as high as $128.59 in trading on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

And at Dow, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Jeff M. Fettig who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $38.13 each, for a total investment of $571,950. Before this latest buy, Fettig made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.38M shares for a cost of $46.00 a piece. Dow is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. So far Fettig is in the green, up about 9.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $41.55.

