Wednesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: BCO, HUM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Brinks' CEO, Douglas A. Pertz, made a $1.2M purchase of BCO, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $79.98 each. Brinks is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Pertz made one other purchase in the past year, buying $729,250 shares at a cost of $72.92 a piece.

And on Friday, Segment President, Susan M. Diamond bought $570,629 worth of Humana, buying 1,785 shares at a cost of $319.68 each. Humana is trading up about 12.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Diamond is in the green, up about 16.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $371.00.

