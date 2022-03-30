Markets
DRI

Wednesday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: DRI, MAIN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Darden Restaurants a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of DRI, for a cost of $129.01 each, for a total investment of $248,354. So far Chugg is in the green, up about 3.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $133.91. Darden Restaurants is trading down about 1.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Main Street Capital, there was insider buying on Friday, by John Earl Jackson who purchased 1,800 shares for a cost of $42.22 each, for a trade totaling $75,996. This purchase marks the first one filed by Jackson in the past twelve months. Main Street Capital is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Jackson is in the green, up about 1.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.67.

Wednesday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: DRI, MAIN
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: DRI, MAIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRI MAIN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular