Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Darden Restaurants a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of DRI, for a cost of $129.01 each, for a total investment of $248,354. So far Chugg is in the green, up about 3.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $133.91. Darden Restaurants is trading down about 1.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Main Street Capital, there was insider buying on Friday, by John Earl Jackson who purchased 1,800 shares for a cost of $42.22 each, for a trade totaling $75,996. This purchase marks the first one filed by Jackson in the past twelve months. Main Street Capital is trading down about 0.1% on the day Wednesday. So far Jackson is in the green, up about 1.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $42.67.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: DRI, MAIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.