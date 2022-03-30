Markets
Wednesday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: BCSF, BNED

BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bain Capital Specialty Finance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of BCSF, at a cost of $15.94 each, for a total investment of $99,974. Bargain hunters can pick up BCSF even cheaper than Hough did, with the stock changing hands as low as $15.50 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 2.8% under Hough's purchase price. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday.

And at Barnes & Noble Education, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director David G. Golden who purchased 21,818 shares at a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $87,272. Barnes & Noble Education is trading down about 5% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab BNED at a price even lower than Golden did, with shares trading as low as $3.61 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 9.8% below Golden's purchase price.

