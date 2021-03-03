Markets
ADC

Wednesday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: ADC, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Agree Realty, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director John Rakolta Jr. bought 10,000 shares of ADC, at a cost of $63.50 each, for a total investment of $635,000. Agree Realty is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Rakolta Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.24M shares at a cost of $63.63 a piece.

And on Friday, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased $199,893 worth of L Brands, purchasing 3,666 shares at a cost of $54.53 a piece. L Brands, is trading down about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Bellinger was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LB trading as high as $56.20 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: ADC, LB
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: ADC, LB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADC LB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest