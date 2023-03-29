Markets
CET

Wednesday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: CET, EVA

March 29, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Central Securities, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 5,000 shares of CET, for a cost of $34.19 each, for a total investment of $170,930. Poppe was up about 1.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CET trading as high as $34.52 at last check today. Central Securities is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Poppe in the past year.

And on Friday, Director Gerrit Livingston Lansing Jr. bought $54,760 worth of Enviva, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $27.38 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Lansing Jr. in the past twelve months. Enviva is trading off about 2.6% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: CET, EVA
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/29 Insider Buying Report: CET, EVA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CET
EVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.