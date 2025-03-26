As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lyell Immunopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Sumant Ramachandra purchased 200,000 shares of LYEL, at a cost of $0.58 each, for a total investment of $115,220. Lyell Immunopharma is trading up about 6.6% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ramachandra in the past twelve months.

And at Lesaka Technologies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani who purchased 22,390 shares for a cost of $4.75 each, for a trade totaling $106,286. Before this latest buy, Mazanderani made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $269,429 shares at a cost of $5.14 each. Lesaka Technologies is trading off about 0.4% on the day Wednesday. Mazanderani was up about 4.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LSAK trading as high as $4.98 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: LYEL, LSAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.