Markets
CLR

Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: CLR, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Continental Resources' Director, Shelly Lambertz, made a $951,594 buy of CLR, purchasing 108,771 shares at a cost of $8.75 a piece. Lambertz was up about 22.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CLR trading as high as $10.72 in trading on Wednesday. Continental Resources is trading down about 8.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at FedEx, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director John A. Edwardson who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $112.04 each, for a trade totaling $560,200. Before this latest buy, Edwardson bought FDX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.02M at an average of $151.17 per share. FedEx Corp is trading down about 2.8% on the day Wednesday. Edwardson was up about 10.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FDX trading as high as $123.78 in trading on Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: CLR, FDX
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: CLR, FDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR FDX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular