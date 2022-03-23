Markets
DSGN

Wednesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: DSGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director Arsani William purchased $474,680 worth of Design Therapeutics, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $18.99 each. Before this latest buy, William bought DSGN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $14.62M at an average of $19.75 per share. Design Therapeutics is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can pick up DSGN even cheaper than William did, with shares trading as low as $17.67 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 6.9% below William's purchase price.

Wednesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: DSGN
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: DSGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DSGN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular