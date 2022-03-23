Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director Arsani William purchased $474,680 worth of Design Therapeutics, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $18.99 each. Before this latest buy, William bought DSGN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $14.62M at an average of $19.75 per share. Design Therapeutics is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can pick up DSGN even cheaper than William did, with shares trading as low as $17.67 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 6.9% below William's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: DSGN

