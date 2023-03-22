Markets
VTS

Wednesday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: VTS, GTLS

March 22, 2023 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vitesse Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 42,000 shares of VTS, at a cost of $16.97 each, for a total investment of $712,544. Vitesse Energy is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, Director Linda S. Harty bought $525,038 worth of Chart Industries, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $105.01 a piece. Chart Industries is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Harty was up about 16.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GTLS trading as high as $122.20 at last check today.

Wednesday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: VTS, GTLS
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: VTS, GTLS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTS
GTLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.