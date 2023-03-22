As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vitesse Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Joseph S. Steinberg bought 42,000 shares of VTS, at a cost of $16.97 each, for a total investment of $712,544. Vitesse Energy is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, Director Linda S. Harty bought $525,038 worth of Chart Industries, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $105.01 a piece. Chart Industries is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday. Harty was up about 16.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GTLS trading as high as $122.20 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: VTS, GTLS

