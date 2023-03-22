Markets
Wednesday 3/22 Insider Buying Report: DNB, TDW

March 22, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of DNB, for a cost of $10.74 each, for a total investment of $1.25M. So far Jabbour is in the green, up about 5.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.30. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is trading down about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Jabbour made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.45M shares for a cost of $13.84 each.

And on Friday, Director Robert Robotti purchased $1.07M worth of Tidewater, purchasing 27,000 shares at a cost of $39.64 each. Before this latest buy, Robotti purchased TDW at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $24.23M at an average of $22.71 per share. Tidewater Inc is trading off about 2.8% on the day Wednesday. So far Robotti is in the green, up about 10.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $43.72.

