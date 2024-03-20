As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, NB Bancorp's Director, Joseph R. Nolan Jr., made a $135,000 purchase of NBBK, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.50 a piece. NB Bancorp is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Dollar Tree, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Daniel J. Heinrich who purchased 1,000 shares for a cost of $127.85 each, for a trade totaling $127,850. Before this latest buy, Heinrich made one other purchase in the past year, buying $173,646 shares for a cost of $105.24 each. Dollar Tree is trading off about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, DLTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.