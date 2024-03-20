News & Insights

Markets
NBBK

Wednesday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, DLTR

March 20, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, NB Bancorp's Director, Joseph R. Nolan Jr., made a $135,000 purchase of NBBK, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.50 a piece. NB Bancorp is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

And at Dollar Tree, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Daniel J. Heinrich who purchased 1,000 shares for a cost of $127.85 each, for a trade totaling $127,850. Before this latest buy, Heinrich made one other purchase in the past year, buying $173,646 shares for a cost of $105.24 each. Dollar Tree is trading off about 0.6% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, DLTRVIDEO: Wednesday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, DLTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBBK
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.