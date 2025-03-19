Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Westrock Coffee, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 116,300 shares of WEST, for a cost of $6.79 each, for a total investment of $790,243. Westrock Coffee is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Ford bought WEST on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $125,930 at an average of $7.41 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased $500,900 worth of Composecure, purchasing 45,045 shares at a cost of $11.12 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Deangelo in the past year. Composecure is trading up about 3.6% on the day Wednesday. Deangelo was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CMPO trading as high as $11.58 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WEST, CMPO

