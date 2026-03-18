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RDDT

Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: RDDT, GO

March 18, 2026 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Reddit, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Sarah E. Farrell purchased 10,500 shares of RDDT, at a cost of $132.26 each, for a total investment of $1.39M. So far Farrell is in the green, up about 11.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $146.75. Reddit is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Farrell made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $7.48M shares at a cost of $148.16 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought $702,618 worth of Grocery Outlet Holding, buying 116,003 shares at a cost of $6.06 each. Before this latest buy, Ragatz purchased GO at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.02M at an average of $7.12 per share. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: RDDT, GOVIDEO: Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: RDDT, GO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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RDDT
GO

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