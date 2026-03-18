Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Reddit, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Sarah E. Farrell purchased 10,500 shares of RDDT, at a cost of $132.26 each, for a total investment of $1.39M. So far Farrell is in the green, up about 11.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $146.75. Reddit is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Farrell made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $7.48M shares at a cost of $148.16 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought $702,618 worth of Grocery Outlet Holding, buying 116,003 shares at a cost of $6.06 each. Before this latest buy, Ragatz purchased GO at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.02M at an average of $7.12 per share. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: RDDT, GO

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