As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Medalist Diversified's CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT, Frank Kavanaugh, made a $600,000 buy of MDRR, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy MDRR even cheaper than Kavanaugh did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.28 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 24.8% under Kavanaugh's purchase price. Medalist Diversified is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kavanaugh purchased MDRR at 13 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $4.01M at an average of $13.01 per share.

And at Mbx Biosciences, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO P. Kent Hawryluk who bought 18,500 shares at a cost of $28.41 each, for a trade totaling $525,663. Before this latest buy, Hawryluk made one other purchase in the past year, buying $272,790 shares for a cost of $13.64 each. Mbx Biosciences is trading down about 3.8% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MDRR, MBX

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