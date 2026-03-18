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Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MDRR, MBX

March 18, 2026 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Medalist Diversified's CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT, Frank Kavanaugh, made a $600,000 buy of MDRR, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy MDRR even cheaper than Kavanaugh did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.28 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 24.8% under Kavanaugh's purchase price. Medalist Diversified is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kavanaugh purchased MDRR at 13 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $4.01M at an average of $13.01 per share.

And at Mbx Biosciences, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO P. Kent Hawryluk who bought 18,500 shares at a cost of $28.41 each, for a trade totaling $525,663. Before this latest buy, Hawryluk made one other purchase in the past year, buying $272,790 shares for a cost of $13.64 each. Mbx Biosciences is trading down about 3.8% on the day Wednesday.

Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MDRR, MBXVIDEO: Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: MDRR, MBX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MDRR
MBX

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