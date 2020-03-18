Wednesday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: FITB, CNK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Fifth Third Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of FITB, at a cost of $16.90 each, for a total investment of $993,720. Investors can pick up FITB at a price even lower than Blackburn did, with shares trading as low as $12.54 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 25.8% below Blackburn's purchase price. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading down about 8.9% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Blackburn in the past twelve months.

And at Cinemark Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Lee Roy Mitchell who bought 106,001 shares for a cost of $9.30 each, for a trade totaling $985,809. Before this latest buy, Mitchell bought CNK on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.99M at an average of $16.47 per share. Cinemark Holdings is trading off about 10% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can grab CNK at a price even lower than Mitchell did, with the stock trading as low as $5.71 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 38.6% below Mitchell's purchase price.

