Wednesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: VICI, ADM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, VICI Properties's Director, James R. Abrahamson, made a $373,032 purchase of VICI, buying 13,200 shares at a cost of $28.26 each. VICI Properties is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Abrahamson purchased VICI on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $373,442 at an average of $24.73 per share.

And at Archer Daniels Midland, there was insider buying on Friday, by Senior Vice President Jennifer L. Weber who purchased 5,095 shares at a cost of $58.40 each, for a total investment of $297,551. This buy marks the first one filed by Weber in the past year. Archer Daniels Midland is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters can bag ADM even cheaper than Weber did, with the stock trading as low as $57.31 in trading on Wednesday which is 1.9% below Weber's purchase price.

