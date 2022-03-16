As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Limoneira's Director, Jose De Jesus Loza, made a $800,638 purchase of LMNR, buying 62,600 shares at a cost of $12.79 a piece. So far Loza is in the green, up about 6.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.59. Limoneira is trading up about 5.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Loza purchased LMNR at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.75M at an average of $16.11 per share.

And on Monday, Director Harry Sloan bought $769,500 worth of DraftKings, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $15.39 each. Before this latest buy, Sloan bought DKNG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.78M at an average of $30.87 per share. DraftKings is trading up about 12.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Sloan is in the green, up about 19.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.33.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: LMNR, DKNG

