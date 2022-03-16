Markets
LMNR

Wednesday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: LMNR, DKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Limoneira's Director, Jose De Jesus Loza, made a $800,638 purchase of LMNR, buying 62,600 shares at a cost of $12.79 a piece. So far Loza is in the green, up about 6.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.59. Limoneira is trading up about 5.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Loza purchased LMNR at 11 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.75M at an average of $16.11 per share.

And on Monday, Director Harry Sloan bought $769,500 worth of DraftKings, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $15.39 each. Before this latest buy, Sloan bought DKNG at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.78M at an average of $30.87 per share. DraftKings is trading up about 12.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Sloan is in the green, up about 19.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.33.

Wednesday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: LMNR, DKNG
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: LMNR, DKNG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMNR DKNG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular