Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lakeland Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director M. Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of LKFN, at a cost of $64.68 each, for a total investment of $646,759. Welch was up about 4.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LKFN trading as high as $67.69 in trading on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial is trading down about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Welch made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.07M shares at a cost of $64.14 each.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Ronald J. Kruszewski bought $575,158 worth of Stifel Financial, buying 10,174 shares at a cost of $56.53 each. Before this latest buy, Kruszewski purchased SF on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.21M at an average of $60.47 per share. Stifel Financial is trading down about 6.1% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, SF

