As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Fifth Third Bancorp's Director, Gary R. Heminger, made a $1.27M purchase of FITB, buying 47,500 shares at a cost of $26.82 each. Investors can pick up FITB at a price even lower than Heminger did, with shares trading as low as $24.34 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 9.3% below Heminger's purchase price. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading down about 4.4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Heminger in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Joe B. Swinbank purchased $999,426 worth of Stellar Bancorp, purchasing 37,841 shares at a cost of $26.41 a piece. Stellar Bancorp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag STEL even cheaper than Swinbank did, with shares changing hands as low as $24.87 in trading on Wednesday which is 5.8% under Swinbank's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: FITB, STEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.