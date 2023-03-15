Markets
FITB

Wednesday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: FITB, STEL

March 15, 2023 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Fifth Third Bancorp's Director, Gary R. Heminger, made a $1.27M purchase of FITB, buying 47,500 shares at a cost of $26.82 each. Investors can pick up FITB at a price even lower than Heminger did, with shares trading as low as $24.34 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 9.3% below Heminger's purchase price. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading down about 4.4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Heminger in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Joe B. Swinbank purchased $999,426 worth of Stellar Bancorp, purchasing 37,841 shares at a cost of $26.41 a piece. Stellar Bancorp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag STEL even cheaper than Swinbank did, with shares changing hands as low as $24.87 in trading on Wednesday which is 5.8% under Swinbank's purchase price.

Wednesday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: FITB, STEL
VIDEO: Wednesday 3/15 Insider Buying Report: FITB, STEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FITB
STEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.