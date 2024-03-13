As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Medalist Diversified REIT, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO & PRESIDENT Frank Kavanaugh bought 36,801 shares of MDRR, for a cost of $5.61 each, for a total investment of $206,476. So far Kavanaugh is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.82. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading up about 2.7% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kavanaugh in the past year.

And on Friday, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought $199,935 worth of Hawthorn Bancshares, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $19.99 a piece. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc is trading down about 1% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: MDRR, HWBK

