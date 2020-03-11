Wednesday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: CLF, HPP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cleveland-Cliffs, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of CLF, at a cost of $4.49 each, for a total investment of $898,260. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading down about 5.1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Goncalves made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $93,597 shares for a cost of $9.36 a piece.

And at Hudson Pacific Properties, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Ted R. Antenucci who bought 15,625 shares for a cost of $31.92 each, for a total investment of $498,750. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading down about 8.8% on the day Wednesday. Investors can snag HPP at a price even lower than Antenucci did, with shares trading as low as $27.30 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 14.5% below Antenucci's purchase price.

