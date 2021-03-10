Wednesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: HUM, WEN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Humana, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of HUM, at a cost of $403.37 each, for a total investment of $151,263. Humana is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

And on Friday, Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary E.J. Wunsch purchased $142,322 worth of Wendy's, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $18.98 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wunsch in the past twelve months. Wendy's is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Wunsch was up about 8.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WEN trading as high as $20.65 at last check today.

