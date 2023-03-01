Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Waters, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of WAT, for a cost of $313.32 each, for a total investment of $997,927. Investors can snag WAT even cheaper than Vergnano did, with shares changing hands as low as $303.15 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 3.2% below Vergnano's purchase price. Waters is trading off about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Vergnano in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased $161,300 worth of Wolverine World Wide, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $16.13 a piece. Wolverine World Wide is trading up about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Long was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WWW trading as high as $17.26 at last check today.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/1 Insider Buying Report: WAT, WWW

