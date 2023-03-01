Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Enterprise Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of EFSC, for a cost of $54.35 each, for a total investment of $100,004. Enterprise Financial Services is trading up about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Andrich in the past year.

And at Great Elm Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Matthew A. Drapkin who bought 28,338 shares for a cost of $2.15 each, for a trade totaling $60,806. Before this latest buy, Drapkin bought GEG at 17 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.53M at an average of $2.19 per share. Great Elm Group is trading off about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Drapkin was up about 7.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GEG trading as high as $2.31 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 3/1 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, GEG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.