Wednesday 2/9 Insider Buying Report: MRSN, NVCT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mersana Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of MRSN, for a cost of $4.42 each, for a total investment of $5.02M. Hack was up about 8.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MRSN trading as high as $4.79 in trading on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics is trading up about 9.5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hack made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5.03M shares for a cost of $5.75 a piece.

And also on Monday, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased $1.15M worth of Nuvectis Pharma, purchasing 232,500 shares at a cost of $4.96 each. Nuvectis Pharma is trading off about 3.6% on the day Wednesday. So far Bentsur is in the green, up about 28.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.35.

