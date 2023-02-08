Markets
Wednesday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: IVAC, MKL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Intevac, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 5,000 shares of IVAC, for a cost of $6.95 each, for a total investment of $34,750. Intevac is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hunton purchased IVAC at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $98,850 at an average of $4.94 per share.

And at Markel, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Sinnickson Gayner who purchased 25 shares for a cost of $1317.18 each, for a total investment of $32,930. Before this latest buy, Gayner bought MKL at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $186,953 at an average of $1246.35 per share. Markel is trading off about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. Gayner was up about 6.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MKL trading as high as $1407.28 at last check today.

