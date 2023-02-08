As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Clough Global Opportunities Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Michael Jason Hearle bought 18,000 shares of GLO, for a cost of $5.00 each, for a total investment of $89,997. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hearle in the past year.

And on Friday, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased $58,660 worth of William Penn Bancorporation, purchasing 4,960 shares at a cost of $11.83 each. Before this latest buy, Stephon purchased WMPN at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $205,022 at an average of $11.52 per share. William Penn Bancorporation is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/8 Insider Buying Report: GLO, WMPN

