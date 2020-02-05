Wednesday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: WETF, WBS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, WisdomTree Investments' Chief Administrative Officer, Peter M. Ziemba, made a $104,685 buy of WETF, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $4.19 each. So far Ziemba is in the green, up about 7.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.50. WisdomTree Investments, is trading up about 4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ziemba in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, CEO John R. Ciulla bought $104,075 worth of Webster Financial, buying 2,300 shares at a cost of $45.25 a piece. Webster Financial is trading up about 4.3% on the day Wednesday. Ciulla was up about 7.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WBS trading as high as $48.55 at last check today.

