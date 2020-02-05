Markets
WETF

Wednesday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: WETF, WBS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, WisdomTree Investments' Chief Administrative Officer, Peter M. Ziemba, made a $104,685 buy of WETF, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $4.19 each. So far Ziemba is in the green, up about 7.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.50. WisdomTree Investments, is trading up about 4% on the day Wednesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ziemba in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, CEO John R. Ciulla bought $104,075 worth of Webster Financial, buying 2,300 shares at a cost of $45.25 a piece. Webster Financial is trading up about 4.3% on the day Wednesday. Ciulla was up about 7.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WBS trading as high as $48.55 at last check today.

Wednesday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: WETF, WBS
VIDEO: Wednesday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: WETF, WBS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WETF WBS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular