Wednesday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: BKSC, PTSI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bank Of South Carolina, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Executive Vice President Eugene H. Walpole IV purchased 3,563 shares of BKSC, for a cost of $16.33 each, for a total investment of $58,186. So far Walpole IV is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.64. Bank Of South Carolina is trading up about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Walpole IV bought BKSC at 13 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $149,809 at an average of $16.13 per share.

And at P.A.M. Transportation Services, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director W. Scott Davis who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $51.00 each, for a total investment of $51,000. Before this latest buy, Davis made one other purchase in the past year, buying $880 shares at a cost of $44.00 a piece. P.A.M. Transportation Services, is trading up about 5.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Davis is in the green, up about 8.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $55.10.

