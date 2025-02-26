Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Landmark Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Mark J. Kohlrus purchased 400 shares of LARK, for a cost of $12284.25 each, for a total investment of $4.91M. Investors can pick up LARK at a price even lower than Kohlrus did, with the stock trading as low as $22.50 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 99.8% under Kohlrus's purchase price. Landmark Bancorp is trading off about 2.3% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kohlrus made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $10,217 shares for a cost of $25.54 each.

And on Friday, Director Demonty Price bought $535,500 worth of Wolverine World Wide buying 35,000 shares at a cost of $15.30 a piece. Wolverine World Wide is trading up about 9.7% on the day Wednesday. Price was up about 8.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WWW trading as high as $16.53 in trading on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: LARK, WWW

