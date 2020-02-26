Markets
Wednesday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: ACNB, TRXC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ACNB's Director, David L. Sites, made a $268,071 buy of ACNB, purchasing 7,685 shares at a cost of $34.88 a piece. Investors can grab ACNB even cheaper than Sites did, with shares changing hands as low as $33.54 at last check today -- that's 3.8% below Sites's purchase price. ACNB is trading up about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sites in the past year.

And also on Monday, Director Andrea Biffi bought $187,512 worth of TransEnterix, buying 151,219 shares at a cost of $1.24 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Biffi in the past twelve months. TransEnterix is trading up about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to pick up TRXC at a price even lower than Biffi did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.15 in trading on Wednesday which is 7.3% below Biffi's purchase price.

