Markets

Wednesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: FIG, UBER

February 25, 2026 — 10:36 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Figma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Andrew Phillips Reed purchased 1,466,852 shares of FIG, for a cost of $24.91 each, for a total investment of $36.54M. Reed was up about 19.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FIG trading as high as $29.78 in trading on Wednesday. Figma is trading up about 7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Reed made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.98M shares at a cost of $33.00 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Balaji Krishnamurthy bought $1.6M worth of Uber Technologies, buying 22,453 shares at a cost of $71.25 a piece. Uber Technologies is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Krishnamurthy is in the green, up about 2.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $72.99.

Wednesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: FIG, UBERVIDEO: Wednesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: FIG, UBER

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.