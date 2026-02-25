Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Figma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Andrew Phillips Reed purchased 1,466,852 shares of FIG, for a cost of $24.91 each, for a total investment of $36.54M. Reed was up about 19.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FIG trading as high as $29.78 in trading on Wednesday. Figma is trading up about 7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Reed made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.98M shares at a cost of $33.00 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Balaji Krishnamurthy bought $1.6M worth of Uber Technologies, buying 22,453 shares at a cost of $71.25 a piece. Uber Technologies is trading up about 2.2% on the day Wednesday. So far Krishnamurthy is in the green, up about 2.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $72.99.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: FIG, UBER

