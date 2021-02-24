Markets
Wednesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: GTYH, SVRA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GTY Technology Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, William D. Green purchased 7,400 shares of GTYH, at a cost of $6.82 each, for a total investment of $50,454. So far Green is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.52. GTY Technology Holdings is trading up about 5% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Green made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $239,796 shares at a cost of $4.00 a piece.

And at Savara, there was insider buying on Monday, by CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Matthew Pauls who bought 28,700 shares at a cost of $1.74 each, for a total investment of $50,038. This buy marks the first one filed by Pauls in the past twelve months. Savara is trading down about 3.4% on the day Wednesday. So far Pauls is in the green, up about 25.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.19.

