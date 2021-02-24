Markets
APLT

Wednesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: APLT, UVSP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Applied Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of APLT, for a cost of $22.86 each, for a total investment of $148,590. Kanter was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with APLT trading as high as $24.46 in trading on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics is trading up about 9.1% on the day Wednesday.

And on Monday, Director Joseph P. Beebe purchased $99,104 worth of Univest Financial, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $24.78 each. Univest Financial is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. So far Beebe is in the green, up about 5.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.11.

Wednesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: APLT, UVSP
VIDEO: Wednesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: APLT, UVSP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APLT UVSP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest