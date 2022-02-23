Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, IAA (IAA)'s Director, Peter Kamin, made a $5.05M buy of IAA, purchasing 142,100 shares at a cost of $35.56 each. IAA is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kamin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $3.93M shares for a cost of $35.76 each.

And on Monday, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought $440,000 worth of Global Water Resources (GWRS), buying 27,500 shares at a cost of $16.00 each. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought GWRS on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $512,396 at an average of $16.49 per share. Global Water Resources is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to pick up GWRS even cheaper than Cohn did, with the stock trading as low as $15.18 at last check today which is 5.1% below Cohn's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: IAA, GWRS

