IAA

Wednesday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: IAA, GWRS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, IAA (IAA)'s Director, Peter Kamin, made a $5.05M buy of IAA, purchasing 142,100 shares at a cost of $35.56 each. IAA is trading up about 1% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Kamin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $3.93M shares for a cost of $35.76 each.

And on Monday, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought $440,000 worth of Global Water Resources (GWRS), buying 27,500 shares at a cost of $16.00 each. Before this latest buy, Cohn bought GWRS on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $512,396 at an average of $16.49 per share. Global Water Resources is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. Investors are able to pick up GWRS even cheaper than Cohn did, with the stock trading as low as $15.18 at last check today which is 5.1% below Cohn's purchase price.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

