Wednesday 2/22 Insider Buying Report: FSP, CAT

February 22, 2023 — 04:47 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Franklin Street Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 100,000 shares of FSP, at a cost of $2.69 each, for a total investment of $268,908. Franklin Street Properties is trading off about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, Hansen purchased FSP on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.15M at an average of $3.34 per share.

And at Caterpillar, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director David Maclennan who bought 400 shares at a cost of $249.29 each, for a total investment of $99,716. Before this latest buy, Maclennan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $131,892 shares for a cost of $219.82 each. Caterpillar is trading down about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy CAT even cheaper than Maclennan did, with shares changing hands as low as $239.87 at last check today which is 3.8% below Maclennan's purchase price.

