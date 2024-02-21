News & Insights

Wednesday 2/21 Insider Buying Report: IOVA, RVP

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Iovance Biotherapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Merrill A. McPeak purchased 250,000 shares of IOVA, at a cost of $9.15 each, for a total investment of $2.29M. So far McPeak is in the green, up about 52.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading up about 12.4% on the day Wednesday. Before this latest buy, McPeak made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $55,600 shares for a cost of $5.56 each.

And at Retractable Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by PRESIDENT AND CEO Thomas J. Shaw who purchased 21,687 shares for a cost of $1.28 each, for a total investment of $27,768. Before this latest buy, Shaw purchased RVP on 30 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $164,913 at an average of $1.15 per share. Retractable Technologies is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

