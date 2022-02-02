Markets
Wednesday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: PAXS, WAL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, PIMCO Access Income Fund's , Alfred T. Murata, made a $500,000 buy of PAXS, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $20.00 each. PIMCO Access Income Fund is trading up about 0.1% on the day Wednesday.

And at Western Alliance Bancorporation, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CFO Dale Gibbons who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $99.68 each, for a trade totaling $498,400. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading off about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy WAL even cheaper than Gibbons did, with shares trading as low as $96.75 in trading on Wednesday which is 2.9% under Gibbons's purchase price.

