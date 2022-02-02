Markets
Wednesday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: MSFT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought $1.00M worth of Microsoft, buying 3,300 shares at a cost of $303.26 a piece. Before this latest buy, Walmsley made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.02M shares for a cost of $236.80 a piece. Microsoft is trading up about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. Walmsley was up about 3.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MSFT trading as high as $315.12 in trading on Wednesday.

