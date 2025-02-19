Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AppFolio (APPF), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 13,500 shares of APPF, for a cost of $215.07 each, for a total investment of $2.90M. AppFolio is trading up about 2.6% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wolf in the past twelve months.

And at Wynn Resorts (WYNN), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Philip G. Satre who purchased 22,200 shares at a cost of $92.18 each, for a total investment of $2.05M. Wynn Resorts is trading down about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. Investors can bag WYNN at a price even lower than Satre did, with shares changing hands as low as $90.21 in trading on Wednesday -- that's 2.1% under Satre's purchase price.

VIDEO: Wednesday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: APPF, WYNN

